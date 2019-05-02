Ten-man Hemsworth MW miss out on first NCE League Cup final after brave effort

Hemsworth MW’s excellent season ended in disappointing fashion as they missed out on a first appearance in the NCE League Cup final on Tuesday night.

Wayne Benn’s men hosted league champions Worksop Town in a much anticipated semi-final, but saw their hopes of a fitting finale to their fine campaign ended with a 2-0 defeat.

In front of a big crowd Wells initially matched their in-form opponents only to have to play the whole of the second half with 10 men following the sending off of striker Seon Ripley.

Hemsworth were unlucky not to take an early lead as Sidney Santos was denied by a good save and Luke Daville had a header cleared off the line. Jason Yates hit the post with a fine strike from distance, but Worksop took the lead on 22 minutes as Craig Mitchell latched onto a short backpass by Harry Viggars.

Ripley’s red card for an alleged use of an elbow right at the end of the first half made Hemsworth’s task all the more tough after the break and the visitors doubled their lead when Matthew Sykes’ shot from distance saw the ball go in off the post.

Only a good save by Jordan Greaves prevented Town from scoring again with a curling free-kick.

But Wells gave a spirited display in the remainder, but knew it was not their night when Santos hit the post, Danville had another effort cleared off the line and Nash Connolly’s volley was saved.

Hemsworth ensured a fourth place finish in the Toolstation NCE Premier when they beat Handsworth Parramore 1-0 in their final league game of the season last Saturday.

A second successive narrow victory and clean sheet gave Wells their highest-ever league place and also their highest number of points in the Premier Division.

It was a tight contest decided by Jason Yates’ 83rd minute penalty.

Afterwards manager Benn said: “I’m just happy to win and secure a fourth-place finish, but I have to be honest and say that it was an awful game and awful performance from us.

“I’m tired of talking about our pitch, but it’s killing us and it’s making for really poor quality games. In fairness to the guys behind the scenes they recognise that I have every faith that it will be back to one of the best pitches in the league next season.

“It was difficult for either team to play good football. It was a poor quality game and it looked for long periods like it would be 0-0 with neither keeper tested but one half decent bit of play led to the penalty that got us the win.”

Hemsworth MW’s annual presentation night will take place on Friday, May 24 in their clubhouse, with a 7pm start. The first team, development squad, under 21s, over 35s and Sunday side will all be represented and everyone welcome.