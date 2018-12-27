Ten-man Hemsworth MW bounce back

Hemsworth MW bounced straight back from their defeat last week as they produced a strong performance to come back from Bottesford Town with a 2-0 success in the Toolstation NCE Premier Division.

A goal in each half from Richard Collier and Nash Connolly proved enough to clinch a victory that took Wayne Benn’s men back up to fourth place in the table.

The victory came despite having to play with 10 men for an hour after Sam Jones was red carded.

Winger Collier gave them a good start when he netted his first goal since his recent return to the team in the 19th minute.

But they went down to 10 men after 29 minutes when Jones was sent-off, given a straight red card in what looked harsh decision, and it was more of a battle from then on against opponents who came into the game only two points behind Wells from three fewer matches.

They worked hard to protect their narrow advantage up to half-time and went in still one up.

Against the odds Hemsworth doubled their lead nine minutes into the second half when Nash Connolly netted his ninth goal of the season following good work by Seon Ripley.

They continue to defend well with few alarms for goalkeeper Jordan Greaves to deal with and the victory could have been a bigger margin had a penalty been put away.

Manager Benn was understandably delighted with the way his players battled to their victory.

He said: “It was a tough game as predicted, made all the more difficult by having to play 60 mins with 10 men.

“Was it a red card is open to debate, I’m not sure it was, but we were on the wrong end of the decision and it made life very difficult for us.

“Thankfully we were winning 1-0 at the time and we had something to hold on to.”

“For those 60 minutes that we were down to 10 my players were fantastic. We actually played much better with 10 than we were doing with 11. The work rate from the lads was off the scale and defensively we were really solid – which I’ve not been able to say many times this season.

“The most impressive thing was that I can only really recall my keeper having two or three shots to save all game.

“We wanted to be brave and keep our attacking players on because we felt we could still cause problems on the break.

“We managed to get the second goal, largely down to great perseverance from Seon Ripley, who typified our approach and put in an unbelievable shift, and even had the luxury of a missed penalty.”

Hemsworth are back at home this Saturday when they host Staveley MW (3pm).