Sunday football: Sheldon stars as Fryston AFC overwhelm Rangers in Trophy tie

Fryston AFC are presented with their new shirts by sponsors Marie and David, from Castle Commercial Cleaning Services.

Tackles were soon flying in, but after taking time to settle Fryston went on to dominate. After Mathew Midgley hit the post they opened the scoring when good work by Liam Cooper, James Dyson and Midgley led to Reece Sheldon showing great poise to slot home.

Midgley and Dyson missed further chances and it stayed 1-0 to the break.

In the second half Fryston continued to creating chances, but their finishing was typified when Dyson saw his goalbound effort blocked on the line.

He did not have long to wait to score, however, as Liam “Gary” Cooper put in a great ball and he finally prodded home.

Two quickly became three as Dyson became provider as his cross was met perfectly by Sheldon who netted his second.

The introductions of substitutes John Adey, Stephen Campbell, Mitchell McHugh and Michael McNamara paid off immediately when a corner was not cleared and the ball was lashed home by McNamara.

Adey then broke free on the left and his shot was not dealt with and at 5-0 the game was never going to be in doubt.

Campbell got himself on the scoresheet as a hesitant defence could only watch as his shot arrowed into the net.

Rangers had their best chance of the game when a rare attack saw Fryston stopper Charlie Jones tip the ball onto the crossbar for a corner that amounted to nothing.

This was Fryston at their best defensively with Spencer Bond Liam McGregor Stuart Gordon and Jamie Simpson determined that a clean sheet was to be had.

Any thoughts that Fryston would put the cue in the rack were not to be and after being awarded a free-kick 22 yards out Adey somehow found the angle to score and make it 7-0.

The referee’s Castle Commercial Cleaning Services MOM went to Sheldon with the away team Duffy MOM Adey. Supporters Inhouse Property Lettings MOM were: 1 Sheldon, 2 James Lister, 3 Bond.

Frickley Colliery were knocked out of the Seymour Trophy at the first round stage as they went down 4-2 to Wakefield Athletic A.

In the Wakefield Sunday League there was a 5-1 win for AFC Ackworth over Dewsbury Rangers U21s 5-1 in Premiership Two.

But Pontefract Collieries Sunday lost 4-1 to Wakefield Athletic B in Championship Two, Andrew Palfreyman scoring their only goal.