Sunday football: Fryston AFC hit goal trail to make county cup progress

Stuart Gordon, who scored twice for Fryston AFC.

Early pressure saw Fryston create chance after chance with Stuart Gordon, Nathan Perks and Josh Blackmore all missing. But right against the run of play Beldon opened the scoring.

Fryston hit back as good work from Jamie Simpson set up Blackmore to score.

However, after Leo Holbrook had a further shot saved, Beldon netted again to lead 2-1 at the break and more problems for the home side saw them lose James Dyson to concussion.

A strong start to the second half was needed and Fryston got it as Gordon found Simpson with a great pass and he cut inside to make it 2-2.

The hosts exerted more pressure and Liam Cooper scored from Perks’ corner.

Perks was provider again when his cross was volleyed in by Gordon and a fifth goal soon followed as Simpson calmly slotted home.

Goals were coming thick and fast now with Perks getting a deserved one of his own. A pinpoint cross from the busy Blackmore saw Cooper add his second and late on it looked like Cooper was going to get his third only for him unable to adjust his feet quickly enough, but “the worm” Gordon thudded the ball home for his second and Fryston’s eighth.

The Castle Commercial Cleaning Services MOM went to Blackmore. In house Property Lettings MOM was Simpson. Supporters MOM: 1 Perks, 2 Gordon, 3 Holbrook.

In the Wakefield Sunday League, Frickley Colliery suffered a 3-1 defeat at Nostell MW Sunday in Premiership One, with Stephen Phillips scoring their only goal.

Pontefract Collieries Sunday went down 1-0 away to Travellers Stanley Reserves in Championship Two.

Also in Championship Two, Chay Searston hit a hat-trick as West End Terriers beat Glasshoughton Rangers 4-2.