Stan takes up new role as head of Frickley Foundation

John ‘Stan’ Stancliffe has been appointed as head of the newly formed Frickley Athletic Community Foundation.

The Frickley assistant manager, goalkeeper, occasional physio and striker has a wealth of experience in education and he will be responsible for engaging the football club more with the local community via a range of different initiatives.

These include walking football; weekend football schools for kids; half term and summer football camps; evening weekday football sessions for children aged 5-12; goalkeeping school; and developing links with schools and community organisations.

The football schools will also involve several of the first team, who are FA and UEFA qualified coaches.

The foundation role will officially start on June 1, although Stan is already to start work with a number of projects that will benefit the community.

Director Ryan McKnight said: “It is great news that Stan is taking up this role. He has spent most of his working life in education undertaking a variety of roles.

“It is an exciting time for our football club and we are looking forward to developing the foundation to benefit our local community in years to come.”

John Stancliffe said: “This is a fantastic opportunity for the football club to continue to grow off the field. I am honoured that I have been offered this position to help grow a bond between the local community and the football club. The future is definitely bright and exciting for Frickley Athletic and the local community.”