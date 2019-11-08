Spencer Fearn leaves role as Frickley Athletic sporting director

Spencer Fearn has moved on from his post as sporting director with Frickley Athletic.

Fearn had a spell as manager of the club and returned in the sporting director role in May, but left the club this week.

He explained: “It’s been a shorter than expected return, but in the short time I have been back a lot of hard work has gone in and progress has been made on and off the field.

“The club has an excellent manager in Dave Frecklington and the U21s and U18s are in safe hands with Kyle O’Reilly and Brad Ravenhill. The support the Academy now receives in terms of coach development from Jay Roper rivals CPD programmes at professional level. The structure is there to progress.

“My passion lies in coaching and I am looking forward to getting back on the grass with a role that works alongside my commitments at Sheffield Wednesday.

“It’s been great to work with Ryan and the team again and I wish everyone the greatest success moving forward.”

Club director Ryan McKnight said: “As a board we want to thank Spencer for his contribution across all aspects of the club and business.

“Specifically on the football, the personnel and structure now in place at the club is wholly attributable to his work.

“Of course, it is disappointing to be losing his input but we fully appreciate his desire to return to coaching and wish him all the best in the future.”

John Williams has also left his post as football development consultant.