Spencer Fearn excited by new challenge at Frickley

Former manager Spencer Fearn has explained what his new role at the club will entail after he was appointed as Frickley Athletic’s sporting director.

Fearn came back to the club last week in a different role and is joined by John Williams who will be football development consultant and Paul Harmson who has arrived as the club’s football science consultant.

He will try to attend as many games as his commitments as a youth coach at Sheffield Wednesday will allow, but his new role will not be as hands on as it was when he was manager.

“My role is as a sporting director so one thing I won’t be doing is advising on tactics and picking the players, that’s down to Spinky (Craig Spink) – he’s the gaffer and somebody I’ve known for a number of years,” Fearn explained.

“He’s a top coach. He’s a student of the game and he wants to improve, which is important for anybody. He was the only man for the job for me and thankfully he accepted.

“We have a philosophy at the football club and a reason for Craig’s appointment is he’s on the same page in terms of how we want to play football.

“I’m excited to be back, Craig’s excited and Ryan (McKnight) is, there’s a buzz about it. We have a plan, whether that works or doesn’t work who knows? But it won’t be for the want of trying.

“We have a way we want all the Frickley teams to play and have an identity. It’s not going to happen overnight, but once we’ve got a structure in place we can start working on that.”

Part of Fearn and the club’s plans is to integrate and involve all the junior sides after the recent news that the Frickley Academy now comes under the Frickley Athletic banner.

He said: “The academy coming into the club is massive news and I will be speaking to the age group coaches. We’ll be doing a lot of coach education with them as well, myself and John are FA coach educators.

“There is a commitment from us to have three or four of our academy graduates in the first team squad and grow that over the next couple of years.

“Having everything under one roof is really important and that’s an exciting part of the challenge.”

Frickley, meanwhile, held their players awards night with winners including supporters player of the year Jacob Hazel and players’ player of the year Sam Liversidge. Goal of the season also went to Jacob Hazel.

The U21s player of the year award was won by Sam Race and young player of the year went to Liam Carrick.

Frickley U11s tasted success at the weekend, when they won the Sheffield Wednesday Community Cup at Hillsborough.

They entered two teams with the Yellows winning their league stage involving six teams and remaining unbeaten. They did not concede a goal all day, but were knocked out at the semi-final stage on penalties to Frickley’s Blues team, who went on to win the final, again on penalties against Kitlocker FC.

The Yellows’ stand-out player was Charlie Boardman while the Blues’ best were Jamie Eeles and goalkeeper Josh Laycock.