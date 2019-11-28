Sidney Santos delivers boost for Hemsworth MW after manager leaves

A difficult week that saw the departure of manager Wayne Benn and assistant Andy Hayward had a happy ending when Hemsworth MW moved up to second place in the Toolstation NCE Premier with a win over one of their promotion rivals.

Steven Jeff and Luke Danville took charge as caretaker managers as Wells beat Liversedge 2-1 thanks to goals from Eddie Cass and a spectacular last minute effort by Sidney Santos.

The team showed great spirit despite the shock resignation of manager Benn, who has taken over at Ossett United, as they came up with a big win against opponents who would have gone second had they won.

Afterwards one of the caretakers, Jeff, said: “So many positives from today’s game.

“All the lads’ attitudes were different class against a strong team.

“The Hemsworth MW fans were unbelievable, hope you enjoyed the win. Finally, what a special goal to win the game from Sidney Santos. Take a bow.

“Time to focus on next week.”

Hemsworth started slowly with keeper Jordan Greaves making an early save and Joe Walton missing a couple of chances for Liversedge.

The visitors took the lead in the 15th minute as a long throw was not dealt with and Oliver Fearon poked the ball home from eight yards.

But it only served as a wake-up call for Wells who were level within five minutes, Cass heading home from a well delivered free-kick.

The hosts made the running in the second half with half-time substitute Seon Ripley put away only to drag his shot wide.

Harry Viggars had a shot well saved and Ripley hit an effort over after he had to stretch to reach the ball. Walton shot wide for Liversedge before Jason Davies came within inches of putting Wells back ahead when hitting the woodwork.

The game appeared to be heading for a draw when in the fourth minute of added time Santos came up with a terrific strike to clinch all the points for Hemsworth who now turn their attentions to an away game at Silsden this Saturday (kick-off 2pm).