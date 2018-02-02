Saturday football: Rock climb to top with thrilling win

Rock Inn leapfrogged opponents Royston Cross into top spot in the Premier Division of the Wakefield Saturday League when they got the better of them in a thriller.

The Airedale team now lead the way on goal difference over Royston after beating them 4-3 with James Earley, Stuart Gordon, Richard Kingsbury and Robert Rice on target.

Elsewhere in the Premier, bottom of the table Pontefract Town were heavily beaten 10-0 by Crown Gawthorpe.

FC Prince maintained their title bid in Wakefield Division One as they won 3-0 away to White Swan.

Jake Thomson (two) and Josh Jaques were on target to keep Prince in second place.

Ryhill FC progressed in the Jim Callaghan Cup when they beat Waterloo FC 5-0 with Danny Young (two), Regan Barry, Ryan Devonport and Tom Jones all netting.

In Wakefield Division Two, West End Terriers earned a battling point when they drew 1-1 with AFC Sheaf. David Sidebottom was their scorer.

A hat-trick from Mark Lynch helped South Elmsall United Services to a convincing win in the Premier Division of the Doncaster Senior League.

United Services ran out 5-1 winners over Yorkshire Main with Jamie Bettison and Adrian Howe also on target to take the team to within three points of the leaders.

Kinsley Boys were unable to beat Premier leaders Rum Rooms Legacy in the Dawson & Burgess Doncaster & District FA Challenge Cup as they went down 2-1 with Josh Appleton scoring.

Kippax returned to winning ways in Division One of the West Yorkshire League with a 2-1 success at home to bottom of the table Brighouse Old Boys.

The victory lifted them above Rothwell into eighth place and they are away to third from bottom Leeds Modernians this Saturday.

Featherstone Colliery lost ground in the Division One promotion race when they were held to a goalless draw away to Boroughbridge.

The result left them in fourth place and they are seven points behind leaders Whitkirk Wanderers with a game in hand.

This Saturday Colliery travel to play second division side Newsome in the first round of the West Yorkshire League Cup.