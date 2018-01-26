Saturday football: Featherstone drop down table after game is off

Featherstone Colliery have dropped down to fourth place in Division One of the West Yorkshire League after having their scheduled game away at Brighouse Old Boys postponed last Saturday.

While they were left kicking their heels two of their promotion rivals were able to play and both enjoyed victories. Whitkirk Wanderers beat Rothwell 4-1 to go three points clear at the top and East End Park won 3-2 at Leeds Modernians to overtake Featherstone into third spot. They have played four more games than Colliery, however.

Featherstone are at home to sixth-placed Boroughbridge this Saturday while also in Division One, Kippax host Brighouse Old Boys.

Kellingley Welfare, whose Division Two game at Swillington Saints was called off, are without a match this weekend.

James Earley was in prime form to keep Rock Inn on track in the Premier Division title race in the Wakefield Saturday League.

With leaders Royston Cross not playing, third-placed Rock were able to close to within three points of them following a 4-1 home win over Crofton Sports at Queens Park.

Earley was the main man for the Airedale team as he bagged a hat-trick with Richard Kingsbury also on target in Rock’s sixth win from eight league matches this season.

This Saturday they face a potentially crunch match when away to table toppers Royston Cross.

At the other end of the Premier Division table, bottom club Pontefract Town had their home game with Real Moor postponed last weekend and will try again to get their first league win of the season this Saturday when at home to second from bottom Crown Gawthorpe.

FC Prince could only close the gap on Division One leaders Durkar FC by one point after being held to a draw at home by Pontefract Sports & Social.

Ste Campbell and Nathan Perks were on target for second-placed Prince, but their local rivals battled to earn a 2-2 draw.

Prince are now four points behind Durkar with both teams having played 14 with 10 matches to go this season. Third from bottom White Swan are next up for Prince at the De Lacy Academy this Saturday.

Ryhill FC’s good run of form continued as they defeated FC Gascoigne Garforth to move into sixth place in Division One.

Barry Braiden, Lee Carrington and Danny Young were all on target in a 3-1 success that came despite having Joseph Middleton sent-off. They are at home to Waterloo FC in the Jim Callaghan Cup this Saturday.

South Elmsall United Services went out of the Doncaster Rovers Senior League Challenge Cup at the quarter-final stage when they lost 4-3 on penalties to Dunscroft United after drawing a thrilling tie 3-3.

Lucas Stubbs scored twice and Josh Kolka was also on target in a match in which the teams could not be separated after extra-time.

United Services return to the Doncaster Rovers Senior League this Saturday with a Premier Division game away to Yorkshire Main. They are currently in third, six points behind leaders Rum Rooms Legacy.

Kinsley Boys also lost their quarter-final, 3-1 at home to Doncaster Town.

Kinsley now play a first round Dawson & Burgess Doncaster & District FA Challenge Cup tie this Saturday when they are at home to Rum Rooms Legacy.

In Division One of the Doncaster Rovers Senior League, Hemsworth Town stayed rooted to the bottom after losing 6-3 away to Bridon AFC.