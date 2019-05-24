Sam Liversidge is latest to sign on with Frickley for another year

Frickley Athletic have announced another player is staying on from last season’s side with Sam Liversidge agreeing a further year at Westfield Lane.

Liversidge won the players’ player of the year for the 2018-19 campaign and became a popular member of the Evo-Stik East Division side.

He mostly played in midfield, but can operate in a variety of defensive positions and is seen as a valuable utility player.

Frickley are hoping to announce more signings soon as they look to put a squad together to try to challenge for promotion next term.

New goalkeeper Tom Jackson, meanwhile, says he is excited to have joined Frickley.

He commented: “After meeting Craig (Spink, manager) and Spencer (Fearn, sporting director) I know this is the right place to be. The plans the management team have in place are really exciting and I can’t wait to get the season started.

“I’m looking to progress and push myself as a keeper and in the game.”

Jackson played for Bridlington Town last season and is a former Rotherham United Academy goalkeeper.

Frickley Athletic have appointed Chris Medwell as the club’s first ever inclusion and diversity officer.

Chris is well known at the club as one of the club’s award winning media team, who have done some good work promoting inclusion events such as the ‘Football vs Homophobia’ game against Lincoln in the recent season.

As the club continues to develop a leadership role within the SESKU area, the latest appointment compliments the excellent work being done by Frickley’s Community Foundation and main club board on being vocal and active on providing leadership on issues and challenges facing the community.

A club spokesman said: “Let it be clear; Frickley Athletic is for absolutely everyone who is positive, open about life, living and inclusion.

“We absolutely reject any form of the opposite. It’s a place for enthusiasm, optimism and aspiration.”

Chris said: “I’m absolutely delighted to take on the role and help drive Frickley Athletic to become nationally recognised as a leader in this area.

“The dedicated matches to the ‘Football vs Homophobia’ and ‘Kick it Out’ campaigns show what we can achieve and I can’t wait to get going on some of the exciting projects planned.”

Frickley’s chief executive, Ryan McKnight, said: “We have some incredible assets at the football club, namely some of our wonderful volunteers.

“I’m so proud that they’re seeing what the club is wanting to be and bringing their own skillsets with them to help us make that happen.

“Chris’s enthusiasm is infectious, but he’s also a great operator in this area and I know this is a key appointment for us.”

Chris will be leading on a number of exciting events and projects to help engage with minority groups in the area and bring them into the ‘Frickley Family’.