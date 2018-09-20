Ripley sends Hemsworth MW on way back to top

After briefly losing top spot in midweek Hemsworth MW went back to the head of affairs in the Toolstation NCE Premier Division when they came back from Goole AFC with a 2-0 success.

Defeats in the previous two games – in the league and Sheffield and Hallamshire Senior Cup – without scoring in either had put the pressure on a bit, but the players responded with a solid display and a clean sheet.

Hemsworth were ahead from the 23rd minute when striker Seon Ripley found the back of the net.

It stayed 1-0 to half-time with Wells unable to make the most of further opportunities created by their bright football.

The second half was less impressive from the visitors, but they defended their lead well and doubled it just past the hour mark when Brad Dockerty bagged his sixth goal of the season with a well taken effort.

They kept the two-goal advantage to the final whistle and the result saw them stand a point clear of Yorkshire Amateur at the top following the weekend’s games.

While pleased with the important three points, Wells manager Wayne Benn thought the performance could have been better.

He said: “We have won the game and kept a clean sheet, which always pleases me, but our second half performance has left me very annoyed.

“I think that for 55-60 minutes we played pretty well and on chances created we should have been more than two goals in front, but I’m furious with our display for the final 30 minutes.

“Some of that was down to Goole, who grew in belief and had a go, but most of it was down to our poor attitude towards hard work. We stopped passing and we stopped working, thinking that the job was done and that doesn’t sit well with me.”

Hemsworth are back at home this Saturday when they face tenth-placed Liversedge in the NCE Premier (3pm).