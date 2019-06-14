Reinforcements on the way after three players leave Hemsworth MW

Hemsworth MW are hoping to be able to announce several signings shortly after confirming that three of last year’s first team squad are leaving.

The Northern Counties East League Premier Division side will be looking to bring in a wide man in particular as they could lose Brad Dockerty after he agreed to go on trial with Bradford Park Avenue and Rich Collier who has decided to leave the club. Midfielder Jason Yates has also departed.

Manager Wayne Benn explained: “Jason is moving to Australia in September, which is something we have known about for some time and is a great opportunity for the lad.

“He has been brilliant for us over two spells and will be sorely missed. Not only is he a very good player, but he’s also a great character in the dressing room.

“Rich Collier has made a decision to leave the club. There has been no fallout and he leaves on good terms and again has been brilliant for us over the last three seasons.

“Brad has a great opportunity with Bradford Park Avenue and we wish all three lads the best of luck with their futures and thank them for their commitment and loyalty.”

Benn assured fans that replacements were on their way.

He added: “I’m sure that our fans will worry about losing three very good players and I can understand that. However, we have already agreed deals with two very good players, we have an offer in for a third very good player and we are working on a couple of other things as well. The fans can rest assured there is lots of hard work being done to make sure that we have a very strong squad in place for the start of the season.”

Hemsworth, meanwhile, have added a further pre-season game to their schedule when they will travel to play South Kirkby Colliery on Saturday, July 27, with a 3pm kick-off.