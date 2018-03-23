Promotion-chasing Colliery face tough schedule

Featherstone Colliery are getting into serious fixture backlog territory after having another game postponed last weekend.

Colliery’s scheduled game away to Rawdon Old Boys fell victim to the snow and they have not played a game in Division One of the West Yorkshire League since February 24.

As a result Featherstone still have 10 league matches to play before the scheduled end of the season and they are still involved in the West Yorkshire League Cup with a first round tie away to Newsome having been called off several times. The match is now due to go ahead this Saturday, weather permitting, with a 2.30pm kick-off.

Colliery were able to play on Tuesday night when they took part in the Castleford & District FA Cup final and suffered a surprise defeat to Wakefield Saturday League outfit Rock Inn.

In a match played under the lights at Glasshoughton Welfare’s TJ’s Travel Arena ground on Tuesday night, Rock ran out 2-0 winners.

With only one game possible in West Yorkshire League Division One last Saturday Featherstone remain in third place, four points behind Whitkirk Wanderers and Rawdon Old Boys, who both also have 10 matches to play.

Kippax had their planned game at Whitkirk called off and stay in eighth position.

They have seven league games remaining and this Saturday are down to play sixth-placed Boroughbridge at home.

The snow put paid to Kellingley Welfare’s game at Huddersfield YM in West Yorkshire Division Two, but despite having games called off for the last three weeks they only have four more league fixtures left to play.

The first of them is this Saturday when they host promotion candidates Otley Town. Kellingley sit in seventh place, nine points behind the top two, but comfortably ahead of the teams in the drop zone.

Pontefract Town were one of the few teams to get their game on in the Wakefield Saturday League, but could not reverse their fortunes as they lost 6-1 away to Real Moor in the Premier Division. Chris Burnett scored their only goal.

Pontefract Sports & Social also went down 6-1 away to promotion challengers Durkar FC in Wakefield Division One. They entertain Ryhill FC in the Division League Cup this Saturday.

FC Prince remain top of Division One despite not playing and they host seventh-placed FC Gascoigne Garforth this Saturday. White Swan travel to play bottom of the table Fieldhead Hospital.

Premier Division title chasers Rock Inn are at home to Real Moor in the semi-finals of the Premier Division League Cup on Saturday.

West End Terriers aim to get back into action when they are due to be at home to table toppers Waterloo FC in Wakefield Division Two this Saturday.