Own goal gives battling Frickley a point at Belper

Frickley Athletic had the better of the chances, but had to settle for a point as they drew their latest Evo-Stik East Division game 1-1 at Belper Town.

Martin McIntosh’s men needed an own goal to come from behind to earn their draw, but were good value for the point they brought back home.

They could have been ahead in the first five minutes when Tyler Walton combined well with Jacob Hazel, but unusually the Blues’ top scorer could not convert the chance, shooting just wide.

Belper took the lead as they made the most of their first real opportunity, Piteu Crouz coming up with a fine strike after turning just inside the area.

Frickley looked to hit back with Tom Burgin going close with an acrobatic overhead kick and Ant Wilson seeing his close range effort deflected over.

They were level thanks to a goal in first half injury-time when Hazel’s cross was turned into his own net by home defender Craig Nelthorpe.

The visitors started the second period strongly and Belper were indebted to Danny Gordon for being in the right place to head the ball off the line twice in a minute with Sam Liversidge and Greg Young denied.

Wilson also hit the post while Crouz saw a shot blocked at the other end. Another header was cleared off the line with Todd Jordan this time denied.

Belper produced their best move of the half, but it ended with Sam Colbear shooting just over.

Connor Smith might have won it for Frickley in the 68th minute after a great run, but his shot lacked power and was easily saved by home keeper Leigh Overton.

Both sides looked capable of getting a winner in an end to end finish, but there was no end product for either team and they had to settle for a share of the spoils.