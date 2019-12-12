Outstanding Frickley Athletic are four stars

Two in-form sides clashed at the Westfield Lane ground last Saturday, but there was only one winner with Frickley Athletic putting in an outstanding display to beat Market Drayton Town 4-1 in the BetVictor NPL South East.

Two goals in each half with Market Drayton’s only reply coming just before the final whistle brought another three points for Dave Frecklington’s massively improved team.

Jacob Hazel celebrates the opening goal for Frickley Athletic against Market Drayton Town. Picture: Onion Bag Photos

Both sides started brightly with Jake Currie, in a more advanced midfield role, and forward Jonny Margetts having the best of the early efforts for the home team.

Margetts also appeared to be unlucky to be denied the opening goal by a linesman’s flag. But Frickley were ahead after 19 minutes when keeper Ashley Rawlings pushed the ball away from goal only to see Jacob Hazel volley it back into the net from eight yards out.

Christoph Aziamale and Joseph Thomas combined to create an opportunity for the visitors, but Thomas blazed over.

The Blues doubled their lead on 32 minutes as Margetts produced a fantastic piece of skill to back heel a Jake Currie free-kick past the keeper at his near post and it was 2-0 at the break.

The second period opened well for the hosts with Hazel finding Brad Wells, who finished with confidence to effectively seal the points.

Frickley kept the pressure on and any Town threats were easily dealt with by keeper Tom Jackson who was a safe pair of hands throughout.

Hazel made it 4-0 in the 71st minute when he got on the end of a searching ball over the top and slotted it past an advancing keeper.

Aziamale got a late consolation for Drayton, rolling the ball into the bottom corner, but they were second best in the game to the resurgent Blues.