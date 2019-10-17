No cup shock as Frickley Athletic are quick off the mark

Frickley Athletic bounced back after a disappointing week when they took on Hepworth United in the second round of the Sheffield & Hallamshire Senior Cup on Tuesday night.

At home to opponents from the Sheffield and Hallamshire County Senior League, the Blues avoided a cup shock as they ran out comfortable 3-0 winners.

It was a big game for Hepworth as Frickley were the highest ranked team they had played in their history and they soon found out what they were up against as Rieves Boocock’s cross went into the net off a visitors defender less than two minutes into the tie.

It could have soon been two as in the fifth minute Brad Wells rounded the goalkeeper only to see his shot cleared off the line. Jacob Hazel also went close, but Hepworth survived at one down to the break.

Boocock came within inches of his second early in the second half while keeper Tom Jackson was forced to make a good save before Hazel made it 2-0 from the penalty spot after Jake Currie had been brought down in the area.

Brad Wells then came up with his first Frickley goal to seal victory.

Hepworth were denied a consolation when they hit the post from a free-kick.