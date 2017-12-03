New Yorkshire team to hold player trials at Hemsworth MW

THE newly created Yorkshire International Football team are set to hold trials at Hemsworth MW’s Yorkshire NuBuilds ground for players interested in playing for them.

An “international” team is being created to play against other regions across the world with the Yorkshire IFA looking to put a side together with the aim of playing in the CONIFA Official Euros and World Cup.

Former Horbury Town manager Michael Long has been appointed as team coach with Ryan Farrell, who played for Ossett Albion earlier this season, the head coach.

Long has lived most of his life in the Wakefield area and has played at both Ossett Town and Albion, as well as Nostell MW, Pontefract Collieries and Glasshoughton Welfare before moving on to Horbury Town.

He explained that trials for the team will take place at Hemsworth MW’s ground on Sunday, December 10, starting at 12 noon.

Players who want to register their interest can do so via the website at https://www.yorkshireifa.com/football-players or they can email football@yorkshireifa.com

There has been plenty of interest in the trials day from strong contenders, but organisers have emphasised that you do not have to be a professional or semi-pro to attend.

Amateur players with a bit of skill, lots of heart and a love for their Yorkshire heritage are more than welcome.