New Frickley manager happy with players’ first efforts

New manager Dave Frecklington had an immediate impact with Frickley Athletic after the team earned their first point of the season in a 1-1 draw with Wisbech Town – but he was disappointed they did not collect all three.

The Blues led for much of the game and produced a massively improved performance after their midweek hammering only to be pegged back by a late penalty.

Frecklington was pleased with the attitude of his new players and felt they deserved more than their draw.

He said: “I am really disappointed we have not got all three points.

“The application of the players was magnificent, considering we have only been in the building three days.

“You look at the training session we had, we just basically shaped them up and made them a little bit more organised with a little bit more structure.

“The game plan and attention to detail was on point.

“Going forward we created 10, 15 chances and with our strikers I expect to win that game 7-0 or 8-0 and that’s not doing them a disservice, it was embarrassingly one-sided.

“But if you don’t take your chances at 1-0 it only takes a mistake.”

Frecklington saw obvious signs of improvement from the Sheffield game in midweek.

He added: “I would say that you wouldn’t probably think it was the same team that was at Sheffield.

“The players looked more comfortable. The keeper looked a totally different keeper and he kicked it well. In the back four you’ve got a 17-year-old left-back who stuck to his task really well and the two centre-halves were a rock, they didn’t give them a sniff. I’d also like to give a special mention to the young boys in centre midfield. I was so pleased and proud of all the players.

“We’ve got our foot on the board – win next Saturday and hopefully we can be out of the bottom three, that’s the plan.”

Frickley now move on to their first away game since Frecklington took charge when they travel to play Market Drayton Town in the BetVictor NPL South East Division this Saturday. They are also in action at home to Glossop North End in the league next Tuesday.

The Blues have two additions to the squad in strikers Jonny Margetts and Tom Clare, who both went straight into the team for the game against Wisbech.

Margetts has arrived from Tadcaster Albion and scored the goal that knocked Frickley out of the FA Cup last month. He started his career with Hull City and has also played more recently for Boston United, Gainsborough and Matlock.

Clare began with Bradford City and started this season with Boston United.

Frecklington said: “To get both Tom and Jono into the building has given everyone a real boost at the football club. Both are excellent additions to the group and give us another dimension to play.

“Tom gives us a physical presence and a real eye for goal, he comes with a fantastic pedigree. I’m really looking forward to working with him for the next month, I’ve no doubt he will cause defences in this league a lot of problems. I’d personally like to thank Craig Elliot at Boston United for making this happen very quickly and professionally.

“To work alongside Jono again is brilliant. He was unbelievably good at Matlock last season for me, scoring five goals in five games and some world class finishes to boot.

“He’s a local lad and to attract the calibre of player that he is to the club especially where we are in the league makes it an even better coup.”