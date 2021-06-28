New Frickley Athletic signing once played against England stars Reece James and Mason Mount

Frickley Athletic news.

Defender Joe West, who once played against current England stars Reece James and Mason Mount, has arrived from Farsley Celtic, having previously come through the Sheffield Wednesday Academy.

He explained what Blues fans can expect to see from him: "I am a left sided player, usually operate at full back/ wingback.

"I am very attack minded, however like to do the defensive stuff also. I have bags of energy and this allows me to constantly get up and down the pitch like full back/ wing backs should be doing nowadays.

"I signed for Sheffield Wednesday in 2015 then went on to sign a two-year scholarship, which was followed up by a two-year professional contract. Last year I then joined Farsley Celtic."

West played in the FA Youth Cup with Wednesday and has played against some top youth players who are going on to have careers at the top level.

He said: "I have played against some very good players, Facing Chelsea in the FA Youth Cup when I was playing left full-back I had Reece James at right wingback then Callum Hudson-Odoi right wing. That team was a joke with the likes of others like Mason Mount in the team, it was a tough night!"

West cannot wait to get started with Frickley.

He added: "I spoke to Frecks (Frickley manager Dave Frecklington) in March and there was interest from him then and it took me a while to figure out what I wanted to do this year, but I am very excited to work with him, he’s a great guy.

"My ultimate ambition in football is most importantly to enjoy playing and seeing where it can then take me. All I want to do now is get my head down, work hard and see were I can go in the game.