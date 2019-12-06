New Frickley Athletic coach ready to contribute

New member of the Frickley Athletic management team Damo Parkinson is looking forward to playing his part in moving the club forward.

The club announced the addition of Parkinson to the coaching staff last week and he is already getting stuck into his work preparing the team for their hoped for return to action at home to Market Drayton Town this Saturday after their game at Lincoln United was called off due to a frozen pitch.

His role will be to help take some of the weight off the existing coaching staff and manager Dave Frecklington and he comes with a good coaching record, which he hopes to put to further good use at Westfield Lane.

He said: “I’m just leaving Newark Town, my hometown club. Bottom of the league at Christmas, but I’m leaving them top of the league.

“I’ve managed at step five and worked for the FA.

“Frecks is the reason for me coming here, but it’s a great football club.

“The fans are outstanding – it must be horrible to come with the fans making noise and getting on their backs.

“The team is absolutely flying and the team Frecks has put together is different class.”

On his ambitions for the club this season, Parkinson added: “I’m coming in to learn and the lads will learn from me. But the aim is to win every game.

“I’m a winner and so is Dave and just win every single game is what we are going to be trying to do.”

Manager Frecklington welcomed Parkinson to the club.

He said: “He joins us from Newark Town where he was joint manager and will be part of our management team to help take the pressure off us all and help us guide the football club forward.

“His knowledge of the game is excellent, he’s a UEFA B licence coach and is currently an FA Tutor for level 1 and 2 coaching qualifications.”

Frickley, meanwhile, have been handed a home tie in the quarter-finals of the Sheffield and Hallamshire Senior Cup if they can get past Stocksbridge Park Steels in the much delayed third round match.

The clubs are still trying to arrange a suitable date to play the round three match, which has been postponed three times, with the winners at home to Swinton Athletic, of the Sheffield and Hallamshire County Senior Premier.