NCE League: Hemsworth MW miss opportunity

Hemsworth MW were made to pay for missed chances as they came away with nothing from their trip to Maltby Main in the Toolstation NCE Premier Division.

It was fourth against eighth with the lower team coming out on top 1-0.

Hemsworth were unbeaten in five games in all competitions coming into the match, but knew they were in for a testing afternoon and the tackles flew in.

Wells missed two early chances to get a crucial lead before the game settled into a bit of a scrappy contest.

It remained goalless and looked to be heading for a draw until poor defending from a corner allowed Danny Swales to nip in to score what turned out to be the only goal.

Hemsworth’s chances were not helped when they went down to 10 men after already making their substitutions with Sam Jones going off injured.

They kept going to the finish, but were unable to take a couple of late opportunities and missed out on a chance to climb as high as third had they been victorious.

The defeat saw them drop down to seventh position, but they are only two points behind Knaresborough Town in third.

Hemsworth will be hoping to enjoy better fortune when they travel to play mid-table Garforth Town this Saturday.