NCE League: Four-some Dockerty stars in big win for Hemsworth MW

After a blip the previous week Hemsworth MW got back on track with an outstanding display and a big victory away to Garforth Town in the Toolstation NCE Premier Division.

Wayne Benn’s men showed the football they are capable of and provided the finishing touches this time as they came away with a 6-1 win and inflicted the heaviest defeat of the season on mid-table Garforth.

Winger Bradley Dockerty led the way as he continued his brilliant campaign with four goals that took his tally up to 17 for the season while Sam Jones struck twice in the rout against his former team.

Wells were ahead from the 20th minute with the first of Dockerty’s goals as he headed home a cross from the right following a fine team move.

Home keeper Toby Wells briefly kept his side in it as he saved a long range strike by Jason Yates and denied striker Seon Ripley.

At the other end, Hemsworth stopper Jordan Greaves kept out a shot by Niah Payne.

But Wells made it 2-0 five minutes before half-time as Declan Greene brought down an attacker and Jones stepped up to put away the resulting penalty.

They started the second half in irresistible form, Yates hitting the crossbar before they added to their lead within five minutes as Dockerty ran past Aiden Kearsley on the left wing and cut inside before sliding the ball past the keeper. Two minutes later it was 4-0 as Jones scored one of the goals of the season with a 25-yard strike that rocketed into the net.

Town had no answer to Hemsworth’s attacking play in this period and on 57 minutes Dockerty completed his hat-trick with a calm finish following good work by another of Wells’ former Garforth men, right-back Sam Leach.

The visitors eased off now and Garforth pulled a goal back as Mitchell Hamilton found the net with a well placed shot from the edge of the box.

But Hemsworth did have the last word on 75 minutes as Wells’ attempted clearance went straight to Dockerty and the winger reacted quickly to score with a fantastic lob from 35 yards out – the best of his bunch of four on the day.

Garforth had one last chance, but Greaves came out of his goal quickly to deny Dan Williams.

There was no denying Hemsworth, however, as their victory lifted them back up to fourth place in the table.

Hemsworth face a big test this Saturday as they host Knaresborough Town, who are one place above them in the Premier Division and also hit six goals away from home last weekend.