Nash Connolly strikes twice as Hemsworth MW bounce back

Hemsworth MW hit back from a weekend disappointment as they beat Albion Sports 4-1 in the Toolstation NCE Premier Division on Tuesday night.

Hopes of finishing runners-up suffered a blow as they went down 3-2 away to Knaresborough Town last Saturday, but the players showed a good reaction with a dominating display at home to Albion with the victory moving them back up into third position.

Nash Connolly raced away to open the scoring for Wells on 17 minutes.

Eddie Church equalised, but Sidney Santos showed a good touch before firing home from 20 yards to make it 2-1 before the break.

The second half saw Luke Danville score from a corner before Connolly added his second two minutes later with a free-kick he curled round the defensive wall.

It ended 4-1, but it could have been a bigger margin as Bradley Dockerty was denied by the keeper when one-on-one with him and he also sent a shot narrowly wide.

Hemsworth started well enough in their previous game at Knaresborough, but their hosts struck first on 37 minutes when Luke Stewart slid the ball past keeper Jordan Greaves.

They doubled the advantage just before half-time as William Lenehan headed home from a corner.

Hemsworth showed spirit after the break and were given hope when Bradley Dockerty set up Connolly to score.

But Adam Baker’s goal on 66 minutes restored the hosts’ two-goal advantage.

Wells kept going and ensured a nervy finish for the home team when Adam Knight made a quick impression after coming on as substitute with his cross-shot finding the back of the net.

However, Knaresborough held on for the win.

Hemsworth host Maltby Main this Saturday and will be looking for revenge after their 1-0 defeat at Maltby in December.