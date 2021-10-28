Manager Frecklington frustrated as Frickley Athletic draw again

Frickley Athletic manager Dave Frecklington. Picture: Onion Bag Photos

The goalless draw at Yorkshire Amateur left the Blues stuck in mid-table, but again showed what a solid outfit they have become in the last month since the manager made changes to his team.

They needed a string of fine saves from keeper Jordan Pierrepont to stay in the game in the first half, but went on to have the better of the second half and were only denied what would have been the winner by a controversial decision.

Piteu Crouz’s 43rd minute shot hit the back of the net and came out again, but it was missed by the officials.

“When the phantom goal that went in – the goal that was a goal but wasn’t a goal – we thought we’d had a bit of luck where we’d been battered but had actually gone 1-0 up,” said Frickley boss Frecklington.

“But it wasn’t to be and it was 0-0.

“The second half I thought we were more the dominant team and the chances created or entries into the final third without scoring is getting beyond a joke now.

“We create, create, create getting good chances, but the final pass is poor, great opportunities in the 18-yard box we don’t hit the target. It’s so frustrating.

“Credit to the boys, defensively I fired into them early season when we conceded heavily, but they’ve been excellent the last four, five games. But we need to help our defensive unit out now. The front four are getting it in the neck now.”

Frecklington continued: “We are a top 10 team, but more like a tenth placed team because we can’t get the right balance, we’re drawing games and not winning them. We are literally in that middle place where we just can’t see games out in terms of wins.

“A point away from home is still a great point. We’ve had three draws away from home on the spin and we need to win the next game, which is against the top of the table at our place. If we win that then all three away draws will be good points.

“We’re a mixed bag, but you can’t fault the lads in terms of their effort and application.

“The group have been great in dealing with adversity, player departures and incomings and I like this group – they’ve got a good attitude, want to work and want to learn, but again they’ve got to be ruthless."

Frickley return to the FA Trophy with a third qualifying round tie at Radcliffe this Saturday and Frecklington is eagerly looking forward to the match.

“It’s a great game for us, no pressure, we’re the underdogs, they’re a good team.