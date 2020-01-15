Luke Danville takes over as new Hemsworth MW manager

Hemsworth MW have turned to Luke Danville as the man to try to guide them to promotion from the Toolstation NCE League after announcing that he has been handed the role of first team manager on a permanent basis.

Danville, along with Steven Jeff, has been in temporary charge following the departure of Wayne Benn in November.

Luke Danville appointed as Hemsworth MW manager. Picture: Hemsworth MWFC

Three wins, three draws and one narrow defeat in their seven games in charge saw Wells move level on points with leaders Penistone Church in the Premier Division.

A statement from the club said: “Danville has been instrumental in keeping the group together since Wayne left us and we look forward to seeing where the journey can take us.

“We would like to thank everyone that has applied for the vacant manager’s role. It was after a long thought process and analysis of all applications a decision has been made. We were overwhelmed by the volume and quality of applications received.”

Danville took sole charge with Andy Hart becoming his assistant and Jeff taking on a coaching role. In his first game, however, Hemsworth were unlucky to lose 1-0 to Staveley MW.

More in tomorrow's edition of the Hemsworth & South Elmsall Express.