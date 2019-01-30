Long-time supporter joins Frickley Athletic board

Frickley Athletic have confirmed that Lee Gray will be joining the club’s board.

Born in South Elmsall, Lee has supported the club for over 35 years.

He joined the ambulance service at 19 and became a paramedic in 1997. He has gone on to work with the likes of the Department of Health and the British Heart Foundation (setting up volunteer community resuscitation groups as part of the National Defibrillator Programme).

Lee also served three years on the Yorkshire air ambulance as an aircrew paramedic.

He now works as a bank paramedic for Yorkshire ambulance service NHS trust, as a paramedic for an out of hours GP service and as a tutor in first aid and health and social care at Wakefield College.

Upon accepting the invitation to join the board, Lee said: “It’s an absolute honour to be asked to be part of the board at the club I love and I am excited to work towards increasing the clubs profile within community health partnerships.”

Club director Ryan McKnight said: “I have been nothing but impressed by Lee ever since I arrived at the football club.

“He has been so forthcoming with help, advice, support and expertise from his field that has in recent months become extremely relevant to us moving forwards.

“As we look to continue to grow the Frickley Athletic Community Foundation along side the football club Lee’s network, passion and know how into the local care/health and well-being pathways will be invaluable.”