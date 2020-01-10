Liam King links up again with manager Dave Frecklington after signing for Frickley

Frickley Athletic have added to their squad for the new year with the signing of Liam King following his release from Gainsborough Trinity.

The midfielder started his career with Rotherham United and has gone on to play for Altrincham, Matlock, North Ferriby United – where he won the FA Trophy and Conference North – and Halifax.

Liam King in action for Gainsborough Trinity.

Blues boss Dave Frecklington described Liam as a “fantastic addition to the group.”

He said: “It was an easy sell having worked with him before at Gainsborough and we have a mutual respect for each other in football.

“Liam has won just about everything you can achieve in non-league football and I want that experience and know-how in my changing room. He’s walking into a winning team and more importantly a changing room that fights and looks after each other. Liam will love that aspect of us.

“Not only his leadership qualities but he’s still got a lot to offer this team with and without the ball so to get him to Frickley, having so many other offers, is a massive coup.”

King said: “I’m looking forward to a new challenge now and joining a team that’s having a great season so far. I’m also looking forward to playing for Frecks again as I enjoyed playing under him previously with Gainsborough.

“I’m an experienced midfielder who will work hard for the team and hope to chip in with a few goals.

“After having a major injury last year I’m hoping to put that behind me and get up and running.

“Looking forward to contributing to the team and hopefully be a success for Frickley this season.”

On the way out, however, is Jake Scott, who has been recalled from his loan spell by parent club Mickleover.