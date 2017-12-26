Leeds United hit back to earn more Christmas cheer

Two goals in three second half minutes saw Leeds United come from behind to win a match for the first time this season as they beat Burton Albion 2-1.

Thomas Christiansen’s men were trailing at the break despite dominating possession in the opening half and after failing to earn a single point from losing positions in previous games this season prospects were not good.

But they turned it round with a Pablo Hernandez free-kick and a smart finish by Kemar Roofe.

They started with a team showing just one change from the line-up that took three points from Saturday’s game, Eunan O’Kane selected ahead of Kalvin Phillips in central midfield.

Leeds had the first good chance when Pawel Cibicki’s cross fell to Hernandez, but he sliced his effort well wide.

United went closer four minutes as O’Kane’s pass picked out Roofe only for the striker to take the ball well before shooting just wide.

It was right against the run of play when Burton took the lead as Tom Naylor sneaked in at the far post to meet Lucas Akins’ low ball across.

It could have been two just before the half-time with the hosts having a two-on-one on a counter attack, but Jamie Allen sent a shot wide.

Burton had the first sight of goal after the break with Marvin Sordell turning past Liam Cooper in the area only to see his shot curling wide.

Naylor had a chance to score his second when only able to send the ball straight to Wiedwald after meeting a Lloyd Dyer free-kick.

But it was Leeds who grabbed control again after equalising just past the hour mark.

With the home team distracted by the Whites’ movement, Hernandez took full advantage by sending his free-kick over the wall into the corner of the net.

Three minutes later the turn round was complete as Ronaldo Vieira was strong to win a challenge in midfield and brilliant with a slide rule pass that sent Roofe through to make it 2-1 with a calm finish.

As Burton tried to hit back Ben Turner saw his volley from the edge of the box was easily saved by Wiedwald. Leeds could have sealed it when Roofe raced away only to see his effort deflected narrowly wide.

Burton gave it a big finish after the board went up for six minutes of added time. They loaded the ball into the box from all angles, but Leeds survived with one late chance as the ball somehow squirmed wide following a massive scramble in the box with bodies all over the place.

Centre-backs Pontus Jansson and Liam Cooper were massive in the late stages and United were home and dry to make it six games unbeaten and hold onto their fifth place in the Sky Bet Championship.

Match facts

Burton Albion 1

(Naylor 29)

Leeds United 2

(Hernandez 61, Roofe 64)

Tuesday, December 26, 2017

Sky Bet Championship

Attendance: 5,612

Burton: Bywater, Brayford, Buxton, Turner, Akins, Flanagan, Scannell (Miller 87), Naylor, Allen, Dyer, Sordell.

Leeds: Wiedwald, Ayling, Jansson, Cooper, Berardi, Vieira (Phillips 77), O’Kane, Cibicki (Lasogga 75), Hernandez, Alioski (Pennington 90), Roofe.

Referee: Darren Bond.