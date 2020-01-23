Layton Swaine’s debut goal is not enough for Hemsworth MW

Hemsworth MW are still looking for their first win of 2020 after a narrow loss on their travel to play AFC Mansfield in the Toolstation NCE Premier Division.

Up against third from bottom opponents, it looked an ideal chance for newly appointed manager Luke Danville to get his first win since taking over, but his team were below their best and suffered a 2-1 defeat.

Injured: Hemsworth MW's Ryan Carroll.

There was one bright spot with Layton Swaine scoring on his debut, but Wells finished with 10 men after Sam Jones was sent-off for a second bookable offence late on.

Their day got off to a bad start when they had to make a late change to their line-up with Nash Connolly unable to play and Mansfield hit the woodwork in the second minute. Swaine saw a shot saved while Danville cleared a home effort off the line.

Another change needed to be made when Ryan Carroll pulled up injured, but Swaine put Wells ahead with a well struck volley after a free-kick had been headed down by Danville.

They were only ahead for five minutes with Nicky Darker heading home a free-kick for Mansfield.

Both sides looked for a winner after the break with Jason Davies going closest for Hemsworth, but it was the hosts who made it 2-1 as Grant Ryan headed home five minutes from time.

The result dropped Hemsworth down two places to fourth and they now go in search of improvement this Saturday when away to second from bottom Bottesford Town.