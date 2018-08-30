Late goals seal bounce back victory for Hemsworth MW

Hemsworth MW bounced back from their first league defeat of the season in midweek with a 4-2 success at home to Harrogate Railway Athletic in the Toolstation NCE Premier Division.

Two goals in each half proved enough to give Wells their third league win after they crashed 3-0 at Staveley MW in midweek.

They had to come from behind after Joshua Underwood put the visitors ahead after only three minutes.

But Hemsworth brushed off their early setback to equalise through Nash Connolly on 17 minutes and went ahead four minutes later when Andrew Higgins netted.

Harrogate again made a flying start to the second half, scoring within three minutes as Sean Hunter equalised.

It remained 2-2 until the last 10 minutes when Wells finally put the game to bed with two quickfire strikes from Luke Danville and Brad Dockerty.

The win put Hemsworth back up to fourth place in the table, but manager Wayne Benn was disappointed with aspects of his side’s play and believes there is much more to come.

He said: “I’m pleased to have won, but I’m far from happy with the performance.

“The lads did what I asked them to do, in terms of winning the game and putting Wednesday to bed. However, it was a really poor performance by us, if I’m honest.

“I don’t want to take away from Harrogate’s performance, but I have to concentrate on my own team and again we weren’t good enough.

“We got away with it, but that won’t be good enough in the upcoming games and we have to get our act together and quickly.

“A full week until our next game gives us an opportunity to get a couple of players fit who will make a difference to us,

“We will have a good week’s training and look forward to the game next Saturday at Albion Sports.”

Hemsworth are away to Albion, who have made a solid start to the season with a win, two draws and a defeat so far.