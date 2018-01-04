Late goal robs Hemsworth MW after improved display against leaders

Hemsworth MW produced a much improved display over the previous week, but suffered another defeat against Toolstation NCE Premier Division leaders AFC Mansfield.

After losing to the table toppers 5-1 at home, they looked set to pick up a respectable point against them when coming from behind twice, but a 90th minute goal by Cameron Dear condemned them to an unlucky 3-2 loss.

Mansfield initially looked on course for a repeat of the previous weekend when Connor Smythe put them ahead in the 13th minute with a well struck free-kick.

But Wells were not in the mood to roll over and could count themselves unlucky to still be behind at half-time after creating several good chances as they outplayed their lofty opponents at times.

Their excellent play was finally rewarded 11 minutes into the second period as Stefan Holt equalised.

Former Hemsworth star Nick Guest quickly restored Mansfield’s lead, but back came Wells again with Brad Dockerty making it 2-2.

That is how it stayed until Dear came up with his late winner to break Welfare hearts.

The defeat left Hemsworth in sixth place in the Premier, but they will be looking to climb the table this Saturday when at home to bottom of the table Clipstone, who have yet to collect a point in their 22 league matches so far. Kick-off at the Yorkshire NuBuilds Stadium.