Last-gasp goal robs Hemsworth MW as their luckless run continues

Hemsworth MW’s luck was out again as their run without a win continued with a hugely disappointing defeat to bottom of the table Athersley Recreation in the Toolstation NCE Premier.

Wells looked good for at least a point until their visitors stole all three with the only goal of the game three minutes into added time.

Sam Jones: Back in the Hemsworth MW side

There was no time for a comeback for the hosts and the 1-0 loss left them still without a victory in any of their five matches so far in 2020.

Hemsworth were boosted in their bid to get their season back on track as several players were back from injury.

Sam Jones and Jason Davies returned to the starting line-up while Nash Connolly was back on the bench and Wells made a good start with Rikki Paylor going close in the fourth minute with a header that sent the ball close from a Davies free-kick.

It was Davies himself who was next to go close after cutting in from the left to fire a low shot inches wide.

Harry Viggars headed over from a corner before Davies seemed set to open the scoring only to be denied by a great save from the Athersley goalkeeper.

Adam Wilson was next to be denied by the keeper, but home stopper Jordan Greaves was called into the action to save a well struck free-kick.

Wells had a great chance just before half-time as Jones put Matty Hughes in, but the resulting shot was straight at the keeper.

The second half was more evenly balanced for a time although Luke Danville headed wide and sub Connolly also sent a header over from six yards.

Hemsworth still looked more likely to break the deadlock with Connolly heading off target again and Jones unable to make the most of being out clear by good work from Davies.

But they could not believe their fortune as the game went into injury-time and it was Athersley who bagged the winner with Robbie Miller completing their smash and grab raid.

Hemsworth were left to rue their missed chances against opponents who had only collected nine points previously this season. But some of their football was decent and they have to keep their belief now in the next few weeks.

The loss saw them drop down to sixth place, however, with their promotion hopes certainly dwindling unless they can turn the fortunes around quickly.

Hemsworth are away to mid-table Thackley this Saturday and play their fourth round NCE League Cup tie at home to Worsbrough Bridge Athletic next Tuesday.