Kellingley frustrated as missed chances deny them victory

Kellingley Welfare were left kicking themselves for not taking all three points from their West Yorkshire Division Two game against Ripon City after dominating from start to finish.

The game could have been all over by half-time if Kells had put away their chances, but they ended up having to settle for taking a point from a 1-1 draw.

The visitors took the lead against the run of play on the half-hour as a deflected shot off a Kells defender gave the keeper no chance.

The second period again saw the hosts on the front foot and 20 minutes in they looked to have made a breakthrough. A mazy run from new signing Regan Fish saw him upended by the Ripon stopper just beside the penalty spot, but although the kick was given, to everyone’s surprise, the keeper was not shown a red card and Welfare’s bad luck continued when the spot kick came back off the upright and away to safety.

Kells continued to dominate, however, and Brett Smith went close before they finally had the goal their play deserved with Fish hitting an unstoppable close range shot which flew into the net.

With the hosts going all out for a winner Ripon did well to stem the flow. Despite all their pressure Welfare just could not find the elusive winner to give them all the points. The last move of the game saw a length of the field play with Kyle Fish’s effort going agonisingly just the wrong side of the crossbar.

It was a frustrating game for Kells as they missed out on all the points, but nevertheless a good solid performance from them. The visitors will be more than happy with the point having only had three shots on goal all the game.

Welfare face a tough game this Saturday as they visit leaders Swillington Saints.

Featherstrone Colliery were back to winning ways in West Yorkshire Division One as they beat Leeds Modernians 3-1.

Andy Burton, James Dunn and Jordan Hale were all on target to keep Colliery in third, two points behind top two Whitkirk Wanderers and Rawdon Old Boys. Featherstone travel to play bottom of the table Brighouse Old Boys this Saturday.

Kippax dropped down to ninth in West Yorkshire Division One after they lost 3-0 at Altofts.

Rock Inn crashed out of the West Riding County Trophy at the fourth round stage as they lost 5-0 at Silsden Whitestar.

Pontefract Town were heavily beaten in the second round of the Wakefield League’s premier Division Cup when they went down 10-0 at home to Royston Cross.

White Swan suffered a narrow 1-0 defeat at home to Snydale Athletic in Wakefield Division One.

In Division Two, West End Terriers won 3-1 at Snydale Athletic Reserves.

In the Doncaster Senior League’s Premier Division there were defeats for South Elmsall United Services, 2-0 at Rossington Main, and Kinsley Boys, 4-3 at Sutton Rovers.

Hemsworth Town progressed in the first round of the Dawson & Burgess Doncaster Challenge Cup as they beat Yorkshire Main 2-0.