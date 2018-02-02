Keeper Hugo set to stay with Frickley to end of season

After making a terrific early impression with the club Frickley Athletic have extended the loan deal of goalkeeper Hugo Warhurst until the end of the season.

The Sheffield United youngster arrived as cover following a serious injury to regular stopper Sebastian Malkowski and has quickly become an important part of the team.

Frickley have also announced that Guiseley stalwart Martin Stringfellow has joined the club as physio, along with analyst Dale Whitfield, who was previously with the Scunthorpe United Academy.

Manager Spencer Fearn said: “To have Hugo for the remainder of the season is excellent news.

“As our fans have seen he is a very talented goalkeeper and has put in some superb performances already. Our thanks go to Sheffield United for allowing Hugo to continue his development with us.

“My thanks go to Penny Wall who made me aware of Martin’s availability and he is keen to come and strengthen what we do in this department and build on the good work that Andy Tomlinson has done so far.

“He is vastly experienced and will add further quality and knowledge in terms of fitness and injury prevention. It is a shame that Tommo leaves us, but we knew it would be temporary due to his cricket commitments.

“He has been great for our club and we wish all the very best moving forward and he and his family will always be welcome at Westfield Lane.

“In terms of Dale, he has been working with us for the past month and the impact he has made has been tremendous. He is responsible for the monitoring of the fitness levels, distance covered by the players, pulling together the footage and player clips from the Hudl system and developing the statistics that cover a wide range of things relevant to the game.”