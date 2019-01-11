Jordan arrives as Frickley look to climb table

Manager Martin McIntosh will be hoping his Frickley Athletic side kick on after beating top of the table Morpeth Town last weekend.

The 2-1 result gave the Blues a real boost after they had failed to win any of their previous three games in the Evo-Stik East Division and although they remain in 13th place in the table they have not given up the hope of reaching the play-offs as they are only eight points behind Loughborough Dynamo who are in fifth.

Frickley now return to Westfield Lane this Saturday when they host Pickering Town who are one place below them in the league and four points behind.

A repeat of the previous meeting between the sides in October would mean fans could be in for a treat as they shared eight goals in a thrilling draw.

The Blues will not need reminding of the danger of their opponents after they let a 4-1 lead slip against them in their meeting in North Yorkshire.

But Frickley have shown more defensive solidity since McIntosh came in as manager and they added another player to help in that regard when signing Todd Jordan (pictured right) from Stocksbridge Park Steels at the end of last week.

The 27-year-old defender or midfielder impressed playing against the Blues on Boxing Day and went straight into the starting side for the trip to Morpeth. He has a wealth of experience at this level and higher, having played for Lincoln City, Stalybridge Celtic and Alfreton in the National Leagues. Jordan also counts Buxton, Matlock, Shirebrook and Staveley MW among his former clubs.