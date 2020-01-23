Jonny Margetts is goal hero again as Frickley Athletic end Stamford’s run

Stamford were the latest team to pay testament to the amazing revival job that has been carried out by Dave Frecklington at Frickley Athletic.

They arrived at Westfield Lane boasting a 100 per cent record in 2020 and an unbeaten run going back to November 5, but left without a point as the Blues’ spirited all-round effort brought them a 1-0 win.

Jono Margetts celebrates his winning goal for Frickley Athletic against Stamford. Picture: Onion Bag Photos

The opening minutes saw both sides attacking hard, but it took 20 minutes before the first clear cut chance arrived. It was for Stamford as Ollie Brown-Hill curled a free-kick wide.

Sean Wright found the side netting from a corner and Tom Siddons headed over. Frickley broke quickly through Jacob Hazel, but the move ended disappointingly when a defender appeared to handle the ball, but no decision came from the officials.

A fast start to the second half from the hosts saw Hazel shoot just wide.

Stamford manager Graham Drury showed his frustrations as he was sent to the stands for comments made to the linesman. Chances were still hard to come by, but Jonny Margetts made the most of one that fell his way as he raced clear and finished confidently for his 15th goal in the league this season.

Almost straight away it could have been two as Hazel was found in space only to see his shot go inches past the post.

Stamford looked to respond and put some big pressure on, but Cosmos Matwasa and Jordan Cooke both fired over and home keeper Tom Jackson made a save to make sure of another clean sheet.

Liam King went close for Frickley in the last minute, but it did not matter as they saw out the game for a big three points .

The win was at a cost, however, with key player Brad Wells suffering an elbow injury that looks set to keep him out of action for about six weeks.