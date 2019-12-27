Jonny Margetts at the double as Frickley Athletic end 2019 with 4-1 win

Frickley Athletic made it six wins from seven games when they outplayed Stocksbridge Park Steels to win 4-1 in a Boxing Day cracker at Westfield Lane.

The Blues moved up to seventh place in the BetVictor NPL South East Division with a strong display in their final game of 2019.

Jonny Margetts. Picture: Onion Bag Photos

They knocked Stocksbridge out of the Senior Cup earlier in the month, but after that game had to be decided on penalties it was much more one-sided this time.

Frickley were ahead after 13 minutes through Jonny Margetts, but Lewis Whitham quickly levelled for the visitors.

Margetts came close to a second goal when his header hit the post, but it stayed 1-1 until just before half-time when Tom Davie scored direct from a corner.

The Blues took charge in the second half as Jacob Hazel set up fellow forward Margetts who made no mistake with a calm finish to make it 3-1.

It was effectively all over when Brad Wells added a fourth home goal 10 minutes from time.

Frickley are next in action at Worksop Town on New Year's Day, kick-off 3pm.