Jonny Margetts at the double as Frickley Athletic end 2019 with 4-1 win

Frickley Athletic made it six wins from seven games when they outplayed Stocksbridge Park Steels to win 4-1 in a Boxing Day cracker at Westfield Lane.
The Blues moved up to seventh place in the BetVictor NPL South East Division with a strong display in their final game of 2019.
They knocked Stocksbridge out of the Senior Cup earlier in the month, but after that game had to be decided on penalties it was much more one-sided this time.
Frickley were ahead after 13 minutes through Jonny Margetts, but Lewis Whitham quickly levelled for the visitors.
Margetts came close to a second goal when his header hit the post, but it stayed 1-1 until just before half-time when Tom Davie scored direct from a corner.
The Blues took charge in the second half as Jacob Hazel set up fellow forward Margetts who made no mistake with a calm finish to make it 3-1.
It was effectively all over when Brad Wells added a fourth home goal 10 minutes from time.
Frickley are next in action at Worksop Town on New Year's Day, kick-off 3pm.