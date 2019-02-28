Jones nets winner as Hemsworth MW keep up challenge

Fifth from bottom Thackley made Hemsworth MW fight all the way for the points in Saturday’s Toolstation NCE Premier game.

Wayne Benn’s men went into the away match in good scoring form with 14 goals netted in racking up four straight wins, but they could only manage one and not until 12 minutes from time.

Sam Jones’ effort, however, proved the match winner with Hemsworth keeping a clean sheet in a 1-0 victory that showed they could win ugly as well as impressively.

They had a great chance to make a flying start when Nash Connolly went through one-on-one in the fourth minute, but he could not beat the onrushing Thackley goalkeeper, Wilson.

Connolly fired another effort wide after a great pass by Jason Yates and Adam Knight hit a shot over following a good run by Bradley Dockerty, but despite promising approach play the final ball was generally letting Wells down.

Thackley had a great chance right at the end of the first half, but despite a player going clean through with only keeper Jordan Greaves to beat he fired just wide.

After a quiet start to the second half Yates headed over from a corner before Hemsworth came up with their winning goal in the 78th minute when awarded a penalty for holding. Substitute Jones had not been on long and saw his spot kick saved, but followed up to net from the rebound.

Wells saw out the remainder effectively as Thackley pushed men forward in a bid to get an equaliser and the game ended 1-0.

It was not their best performance, but the win kept Hemsworth in third place. They remain six points behind leaders Penistone Church, who won again, and are now three behind Worksop Town who have jumped up into second after winning one of the games in hand they had. But they have gone above one-time table toppers Yorkshire Amateur on goal difference.

This Saturday Hemsworth host another team in the bottom half, Garforth Town, while next Tuesday they are at home to Handsworth Parramore in the quarter-finals of the NCE League Cup (7.45pm).