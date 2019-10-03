Johnny Margetts at the double as Frickley Athletic bounce back after FA Trophy loss

Frickley Athletic bounced back in great style on Tuesday night after suffering the first defeat since Dave Frecklington took over as manager.

After two wins and a draw in his first three games in charge Frecklington saw his side suffer a narrow 1-0 defeat at Cleethorpes Town in the extra preliminary round of the FA Trophy with Saturday’s tie settled by Scott Vernon’s goal on the stroke of half-time.

But the Blues were straight back to winning ways in the BetVictor NPL South East when they beat Loughborough Dynamo 3-0 at the Life Skills @ Westfield Lane Stadium.

Up against opponents three points above them before kick-off from two games less, Frickley delivered a strong all-round display.

They were ahead from the 14th minute when Johnny Margetts netted after a shot from distance dropped to him in the area.

Jacob Hazel hit a shot narrowly over and Margetts went close after combining well with skipper Hazel while Tom Jackson made a good save to preserve the lead. The hosts doubled their advantage on 37 minutes when awarded a penalty that was put away confidently by Margetts.

Six minutes into the second half it was effectively all over as Sam Liversidge played Hazel in to score his 101st goal for the club.

Margetts came close to a hat-trick when hitting the post, but he had played his part in a cracking win that lifted the Blues up to 14th place.

In last Saturday’s FA Trophy tie, Frickley never really got going with the match devoid of goalmouth action.

The side looked solid as they have since the new manager came in, but they lacked creativity to break down an equally solid home backline.

In the first half-hour the only meaningful action saw Frickley keeper Tom Jackson pull off a great save.

The best move of the half came from the visitors as Rieves Boocock was played in down the right and his low cross was laid back by Tom Clare to strike partner Johnny Margetts, but his shot was blocked on the line by the home keeper.

Cleethorpes broke the deadlock just before the break when Vernon managed to beat Jackson to open the scoring.

Into the second half the game remained tight. Jacob Hazel looked to add to his 100 goals for the club with a shot that was easily saved while late on Nathan Newell drove forward to hit a lovely curling shot that was met by an equally impressive fingertip save.

Cleethorpes rarely threatened to add to their lead, but held on comfortably enough to earn their place in the next round.

Frickley players were not lacking in effort, but this was a day when just their defenders shone.