Jacob Hazel at the double as Frickley return to winning ways

Two goals from top scorer Jacob Hazel saw Frickley Athletic come home with all the points from their latest derby game at Sheffield FC.

Up against Evo-Stik East Division play-off contenders, the 2-1 result showed what might have been for the Blues had they not drawn so many games.

They again proved they could live with the best sides in the division with this win following on from a draw with second-placed Pontefract Collieries.

It was the same side that earned a point at Ponte and they went in front when Hazel finished smartly following good work by Tyler Walton and one of the recent signings, Karl Byrne .

Greg Young came close to doubling the tally when his header went inches over, but it stayed 1-0 to half-time.

Sheffield equalised through Marc Newsham just past the hour mark and it looked to be heading for a draw until four minutes from time when Hazel came up with a stunning winner, a brilliant volley that sent the ball into the net off the crossbar.

It was a goal fitting to win any game and it ended Frickley’s six-match run without a league win.