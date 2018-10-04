Injury-hit Frickley narrowly lose out

A severely weakened Frickley Athletic team was unable to bounce back from midweek disappointment as they narrowly lost 1-0 at Gresley in the Evo-Stik League’s East Division.

The performance was much improved from the 3-0 defeat to Brighouse, but being without 11 first team players took its toll.

The Blues deserved to bring something back with them from their travel as they created far more chances than their hosts. Although not at their best they could have been well ahead in the opening half with Jack Burton and Gavin Allott having shots well saved and Burton going close with a header.

But it was Gresley who took the lead as keeper Dan Wallis was adjudged to have brought down an onrushing Gresley forward and Martin Smyth scored from the resulting penalty.

Into the second half Frickley dominated without being able to put the ball in the back of the net. Allott saw a shot well saved, Johno Williams was unlucky to see a cracking free-kick go just wide and Burton chipped one effort over and saw another shot deflected into the keeper’s hands. One last chance saw Danny Rowe blaze over.