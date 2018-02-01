Hogg’s first goal seals Hemsworth MW victory

Three goals in the last half-hour earned Hemsworth MW a valuable away win at Bottesford Town in the Premier Division of the Toolstation NCE League.

A goalless first 45 minutes gave way to a good display after the break by Wells who ran out 3-0 winners against a side reduced to nine men.

Both sides struggled in the early stages with a lack of goalmouth action initially.

Bottesford were reduced to 10 men when Lee Ridley was sent-off for a professional foul after being the last man. But the visitors could not take instant advantage of their extra man and suffered their own blow when key player Rich Collier had to be stretchered off.

Into the second half, Hemsworth finally took control and after having an effort ruled out for offside they took the lead when Brad Dockerty got the better of his marker before curling a fine shot into the top corner of the net.

Bottesford then saw a second player ordered off with Steve McCarron leaving the field for a second yellow card offence.

Their nine-man team could not cope and Adam Hayton doubled Wells’ lead with a nice finish.

Luke Hogg sealed the victory with a late goal – his first for the club.

Despite the victory Hemsworth remain in sixth place in the division, but they have opened up a four-point gap on the side below them.

They are back at top this Saturday when entertaining 17th-placed Staveley MW (3pm).