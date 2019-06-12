Hemsworth MW winger Brad Dockerty earns trial shot with Bradford Park Avenue

Hemsworth MW have confirmed that talented winger Brad Dockerty will be joining Bradford Park Avenue for pre-season with a view to earning a deal with the former Football League club for the forthcoming campaign.

Wells are hoping to be able to dual register the wide man so he can still play for them in the NCE Premier, but he will be on a six-week trial with Avenue after they tracked him last season.

Since joining Hemsworth two years ago Dockerty has scored 40 goals and made 34 assists from the wing.

Hemsworth manager Wayne Benn said: “Brad has been fantastic for us over the last two seasons and has more than earned this shot at playing far higher up the pyramid.

“It’s a significant step forward, but I genuinely believe he is capable of playing at that kind of level. It’s something that was put in place with Mark Bower who has since left BPA but I’ve spoken with their new assistant manager and they are very keen to take Brad for the full pre-season and they have really liked what they have heard about him.

“We will be dual registering Brad, which BPA are happy with, so we may still see Brad in a Hemsworth shirt, but it’s really down to the lad now. It’s a great opportunity and he just needs to back himself, he has fantastic ability but he needs to work hard and adapt quickly and really grab it with both hands. I know how hard a decision it has been for Brad, he genuinely loves playing for our football club, but he feels it’s time to go and test himself and I’m not a manager and we are not a club who would ever stand in the way of someone who wants to better themselves.

“If Brad does get offered a deal, which I fully expect him to,there will be no-one prouder than me that we have played a major part in his development.”