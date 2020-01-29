Hemsworth MW unable to cash in on early dominance to give Luke Danville first win

Injury-hit Hemsworth MW came within seven minutes of ending their run without a win in the Premier Division of the Toolstation NCE League last Saturday.

Wells went into their away game at Bottesford Town on a disappointing run of three games without a win, losing both their previous matches since Luke Danville was confirmed as manager.

Hemsworth MW manager Luke Danville (left).

They were up against opponents second from bottom, but fighting for their lives to stave off promotion and Danville was hampered by the loss of several key players to injury and suspension ahead of the game.

Hemsworth were only able to have two substitutes on the bench although they did have Matty Hughes back after injury and were able to call up Callum Beaumont from the under 23s team.

They were behind at half-time, but turned the game round to lead 2-1 only to have to settle for a point after an equaliser seven minutes from time for the hosts.

Wells made a fast start and were unlucky not to take an early lead as Adam Wilson and Seon Ripley had efforts saved by the Bottesford goalkeeper.

Ripley then fired in a well struck volley only for the home stopper to make a fine save.

Somehow Town survived with their goal intact and they did more than that when they opened the scoring after 23 minutes through Henry Cook who put away his side’s very first chance.

Shellshocked Wells took their time to get their game back together, but went close to equalising just before half-time as Hughes went through on the right, but he was foiled by the in-form Bottesford keeper, who saved with his feet.

Danville took himself off with Beaumont coming on for the start of the second half and the visitors were quickly level after they were awarded a penalty that was put away by Wilson.

Another half-chance swiftly followed as Steven Jeff’s cross from the left found Ripley, but the centre-forward could not direct his effort goalwards.

Luke Hogg sent a shot wide from outside the box before Wells did make it 2-1 as substitute Jason Davies struck.

Just when it looked like they would get a morale-boosting victory, however, Bottesford struck again with a break away finished off by Dayle Hutson.

Four minutes of added time could not help the visitors to get a winner and they had to settle for a 2-2 draw.

The result left Hemsworth in fourth place, but they have played at least one more game than all the teams around them in the table and need to return to winning ways quickly if they are to fulfil the promise of the first half of the season by earning promotion.

With only five points between the teams in first and seventh it is still wide open at the top.

They will be hoping to have a stronger squad in place for this Saturday’s game at home to bottom of the table Athersley Recreation, who have only picked up nine points all season.