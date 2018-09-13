Hemsworth MW suffer first home defeat

Hemsworth MW slipped off the top of the Toolstation NCE Premier Division after suffering their first home defeat of the season.

After hitting their highest ever league position last week Wells were determined to stay there, but were unable to produce their usual attacking flair as they failed to find the net in a 1-0 loss to Barton Town.

The only goal of a game played in pouring rain came two minutes into the second half when Daniel Chambers netted for the visitors, taking advantage of an error by keeper Danny Rusling.

Barton were also indebted to keeper Nathan Popple for a stunning double save in the second half.

Hemsworth were back in action on Tuesday night in the first round of the Sheffield & Hallamshire Senior Cup when at home to fellow NCE Premier side Worksop Town and suffered another defeat in going down 2-0.

Daniel Patterson put Worksop ahead with a controversially awarded ninth minute penalty and they made it two five minutes before half-time as Tomas Poole netted.

Hemsworth, meanwhile, have been given a passage through to the first round proper of the FA Vase after their intended opponents in the second qualifying round, Wythenshaw Town or Rylands, have been removed from the competition.

Wells are instead in league action this Saturday, away to Goole AFC who have only picked up three points from their first six league games.