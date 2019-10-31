Hemsworth MW slip up at start of month that is set to shape their season

Hemsworth MW are set for a busy November when they are down to play seven games in a month that will shape their season.

Five league games and two cup ties will test the ambitions of Wayne Benn’s men as they go for glory on three fronts.

First up is a home game against Handsworth in the Toolstation NCE Premier Division on Saturday with Wells looking to establish a top three position against opponents in the lower reaches, but who have games in hand to enable them to climb the table.

Wells are also at home next Tuesday in a third round NCE League Cup tie with the Bonfire Night fireworks likely to be on the pitch as they take on a Campion side going well in the NCE Division One.

Further league games follow in November against mid-table Knaresborough Town and Silsden and promotion rivals Yorkshire Amateur and Liversedge while there will also be a Sheffield & Hallamshire Senior Cup third round tie at Dinnington Town so the fitness of the players is going to be tested.

Hemsworth were looking to extend their six match unbeaten run in the NCE Premier when hosting Maltby Main on Tuesday night, but fell to a surprise 3-2 defeat to opponents who had lost their previous three matches.

Wells included midfielder Brice Tiani in their ranks after he returned to the club following a two-year spell with Yorkshire Amateur.

He could not inspire the team to victory as they were made to pay for some sloppy defending in the opening half.

Nash Connolly and Sidney Santos went close early on, but Maltby went ahead when William Eades was allowed to score a soft goal from a corner.

Another corner brought a second goal for Eades and when Gavin King’s shot from the edge of the area was deflected past Jordan Greaves the hosts had a mountain to climb.

They did pull a goal back before half-time with Ryan Carroll firing home after collecting Tiani’s pass.

An amazing comeback looked on as Carroll struck again seven minutes into the second half, but Wells could not make further inroads although Luke Danville and Jason Davies came within inches of equalising.

Hemsworth’s scheduled game at Barton Town last Saturday was postponed because of a waterlogged pitch and has now been rearranged for Tuesday, April 7 with a 7.45pm kick-off.