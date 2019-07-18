Hemsworth MW set for home start when Toolstation NCE League kicks off again

Hemsworth MW will open their Toolstation NCE Premier League season with a home game against Grimsby Borough.

The season proper has an early start on Saturday, August 3 and in the first month Wayne Benn’s men will also host Eccleshill United (August 17) and go to Albion Sports (21) and Staveley MW (24).

Wells will also play in the Emirates FA Cup on Saturday, August 10 after being drawn away to Kendal Town in the extra preliminary round.

Hemsworth, meanwhile, continued their pre-season campaign on Tuesday night when they beat Ossett United 1-0 to win the annually played for Steve Kelly Memorial Trophy.

Last season’s top scorer Nash Connolly got off the mark for the new campaign when he scored the only goal of the game in the first half, finishing off a good team move.

Hemsworth lost 2-1 at Emley AFC last Friday with Matty Hughes scoring their only goal late on.

Next up is a home game against Atherton Collieries on Saturday (2pm) before Hemsworth stage their biggest warm-up game at home to a Barnsley XI next Tuesday (7pm).