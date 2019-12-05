Hemsworth MW set for big game with promotion rivals Bridlington Town

Hemsworth MW were left frustrated last weekend when their scheduled game in the Toolstation NCE League was postponed because of a frozen pitch.

After rain has made it a stop-start season it was the overnight frost that put paid to their latest fixtures.

Hemsworth were unable to play their away game in the Premier Division at Silsden and it will also now be rescheduled for Tuesday, March 3 (7.45pm).

They remained in second place despite not playing, four points behind leaders Penistone Church with two games in hand.

A big game now awaits Wells when they entertain promotion rivals Bridlington Town this Saturday.

Brid are four places below Hemsworth and five points behind them, but have played two games fewer and have only lost twice so far this season.