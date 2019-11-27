Hemsworth MW set deadline for applicants for new manager after Wayne Benn leaves for Ossett

Hemsworth MW have set a deadline of Sunday for applications as they look for a new manager after Wayne Benn left the club for BetVictor NPL side Ossett United last week.

Welfare reluctantly accepted the resignation of Benn and assistant manager Andy Hayward and put players Luke Danville and Steven Jeff in temporary charge along with coach Andy Hart who was part of Benn’s coaching staff and has decided to stay. The new coaching team made a winning start with Wells beating Liversedge 2-1 and the club stands in second place in the Toolstation NCE Premier.

Benn has left a good side and has done an outstanding job in seven seasons in charge at Hemsworth, leading them from the bottom of the NCE Division One to being genuine promotion contenders for a place in the BetVictor League.

The club thanked Benn for his commitment and contribution over the years and in a statement said: “(Wayne) Benn has been fundamental in the development of the side and will always be held in high regard following promotion to the NCE Premier Division in 2016 and the improvement season on season since promotion.

“Benn and Hayward leave the club well placed to push for one of the three promotion places available.

“This is the second significant resignation the club has been faced with in the last two weeks.

“However, we would like to reiterate to our supporters that this does not change the vision of the club and we are committed to continue what we have started, which is to finish as high as possible within the league this season with a promotion spot still the overall target for the season.

“A further announcement regarding the (manager) role will be made in due course.”

Anyone wanting to register their interest in the vacant chairman or first team manager roles at Hemsworth MW can send their CV by Sunday, December 1 to Hemsworth mwfc1981@gmail.com